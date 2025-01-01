MarionBut Karl, yours might have been the finest answer we've ever had. I'll read it now. "Is this the real life? Is this just fantasy? Caught in a landslide; no escape from reality. Open your eyes, look up to the skies, and see."
ZippoYes, yes, truly inspiring.
David ScottThat's cheating! That's the lyrics to 'Bohemian Rhapsody!'
Romana DenisonDavid, what is it?
David ScottIt's the height. I think I'm having a panic attack.
Romana DenisonRemember you are of the Sky.
David ScottI am not of the Sky. I don't know who said that. If anything I'm of the Couch.
[Karl is carving a graffiti on a school desk]
MarionKarl, that is unnecessary destruction of public property... and that is not how stegosauruses reproduce.
Karl ScottKnock, knock.
MarionWho's there?
Karl ScottGoliath.
MarionGoliath who?
Karl ScottGoliath down, you looketh tired!
MarionWas Goliath a real name?
Karl ScottHe was a giant, a bully. A boy knocked him down with a slingshot. Everyone knows the story of Karl and Goliath!