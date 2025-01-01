Menu
Kinoafisha TV Shows Dinotopia Quotes

Dinotopia quotes

Marion But Karl, yours might have been the finest answer we've ever had. I'll read it now. "Is this the real life? Is this just fantasy? Caught in a landslide; no escape from reality. Open your eyes, look up to the skies, and see."
Zippo Yes, yes, truly inspiring.
David Scott That's cheating! That's the lyrics to 'Bohemian Rhapsody!'
Romana Denison David, what is it?
David Scott It's the height. I think I'm having a panic attack.
Romana Denison Remember you are of the Sky.
David Scott I am not of the Sky. I don't know who said that. If anything I'm of the Couch.
[Karl is carving a graffiti on a school desk]
Marion Karl, that is unnecessary destruction of public property... and that is not how stegosauruses reproduce.
Karl Scott Knock, knock.
Marion Who's there?
Karl Scott Goliath.
Marion Goliath who?
Karl Scott Goliath down, you looketh tired!
Marion Was Goliath a real name?
Karl Scott He was a giant, a bully. A boy knocked him down with a slingshot. Everyone knows the story of Karl and Goliath!
Karl Scott It's a skill, honed over a lifetime.
Rosemary It's time you honed some other skills.
Rosemary Karl, you're not on vacation; you're expected to work with the other students during the day.
Karl Scott Look, no disrespect, Rosemary, but I'm not a Dinotopian, and I don't want to become one, okay?
Rosemary Do you intend to eat our food?
Karl Scott Well, yeah, I guess.
Rosemary Then you help us make it. Starting now. And please address me as Matriarch in the future.
Cyrus Crabb Once a scaly, always a scaly.
David Scott [about Cyrus Crabb] I'm not sure I trust that guy.
Karl Scott Why not? He's just a weird old guy with a limp and a few sticks of dynamite.
Marion [to Karl] we don't use weapons, for weapons are enemies, even to their owners.
[Marrion and Zippo are in the Waterfall City's Town square, before the pteradon attack]
Zippo Marion, you remember that I wouldn't chose another human partner after Sylvia's death? Well... If I did get to choose another life partner, it would be you.
Marion [smiles;genuinely touched] I will and shall always be your dearest friend.
[she holds up her hand]
Marion Breathe deep, Zippo.
Zippo [holding up and pressing his saurian hand against Marion's humanly hand] Seek peace, Marion.
[Karl just rescued Zippo from being eaten by a mosasaur at the entrance of the ancient Dinotopian temple. Zippo runs away from the river's edge, crying out in pain and fear]
Zippo [examining his half-bitten tail] It was EATING me!
[Zippo shakes his fist at the mosasaurs; passionately]
Zippo I do hope you choke on it!
[an ankylosaurus appears before the boys' eyes]
Karl Scott [shocked] My God! What is that thing?
David Scott [amazed] It's-It's a dinosaur!
