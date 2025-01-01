[Marrion and Zippo are in the Waterfall City's Town square, before the pteradon attack]

Zippo Marion, you remember that I wouldn't chose another human partner after Sylvia's death? Well... If I did get to choose another life partner, it would be you.

Marion [smiles;genuinely touched] I will and shall always be your dearest friend.

[she holds up her hand]

Marion Breathe deep, Zippo.