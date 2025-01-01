Yoon Nam-Jong
L is everyone's favorite out of these letters.
Yoon Nam-Jong
Because the letter, L, stands for love.
Yoon Nam-Jong
Yes.
Go Ae Shin
I heard it's more difficult than shooting guns, and it requires more passion. You mean that "love," right?
Yoon Nam-Jong
Yes, my lady. Well, that's not entirely an inaccurate definition. Anyway, I envy you, my lady. You and your finance can do this thing called love.
Go Ae Shin
Oh, but the thing is... I promised someone else that I'd do it with him.
Yoon Nam-Jong
Pardon me?
Go Ae Shin
I found the perfect man for me. We started it only a few days ago. I just got started and it's not that hard.
Yoon Nam-Jong
Lady Ae-shin, you cannot do that! "Love" refers to romantic attraction. A man and a woman deeply care for each other.
[puts both hands on chest]
Yoon Nam-Jong
It's that feeling.
[there's a long pause; birds chirp amid the silence]
[picks up the "love" card with shaking hands; then, sets it back down]