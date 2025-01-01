Yoon Nam-Jong L is everyone's favorite out of these letters.

Go Ae Shin Why is that?

Yoon Nam-Jong Because the letter, L, stands for love.

Yoon Nam-Jong Yes.

Go Ae Shin I heard it's more difficult than shooting guns, and it requires more passion. You mean that "love," right?

Yoon Nam-Jong Yes, my lady. Well, that's not entirely an inaccurate definition. Anyway, I envy you, my lady. You and your finance can do this thing called love.

Go Ae Shin Oh, but the thing is... I promised someone else that I'd do it with him.

Yoon Nam-Jong Pardon me?

Go Ae Shin I found the perfect man for me. We started it only a few days ago. I just got started and it's not that hard.

Yoon Nam-Jong Lady Ae-shin, you cannot do that! "Love" refers to romantic attraction. A man and a woman deeply care for each other.

[puts both hands on chest]

Yoon Nam-Jong It's that feeling.

[there's a long pause; birds chirp amid the silence]