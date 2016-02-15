The TV series "11.22.63" is a vivid portrayal of American history in the last century, based on Stephen King's novel of the same name. Our contemporary protagonist finds himself transported to the 1960s, a bygone era of old-fashioned America. His goal is to alter the course of history and prevent the assassination of President Kennedy. In this unfamiliar time period, Jake Epping discovers love and becomes deeply attached to the past. However, the customs and values of that time are not always to his liking.

Expand