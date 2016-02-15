Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
11.22.63 poster
11.22.63 poster
11.22.63 poster
11.22.63 poster
11.22.63 poster
11.22.63 poster
11.22.63 poster
11.22.63 poster
Ratings
6.8 IMDb Rating: 8.1
Rate
8 posters
Kinoafisha TV Shows 11.22.63

11.22.63 (2016 - 2016)

11.22.63 18+
Production year 2016
Country USA
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 45 minutes
Streaming service Hulu
Runtime 6 hours 0 minute

TV series description

The TV series "11.22.63" is a vivid portrayal of American history in the last century, based on Stephen King's novel of the same name. Our contemporary protagonist finds himself transported to the 1960s, a bygone era of old-fashioned America. His goal is to alter the course of history and prevent the assassination of President Kennedy. In this unfamiliar time period, Jake Epping discovers love and becomes deeply attached to the past. However, the customs and values of that time are not always to his liking.
11.22.63 - trailer первого сезона
11.22.63  trailer первого сезона
Cast Characters
Cast Characters
Cast Characters
Josh Duhamel
Josh Duhamel Frank Dunning
James Franco
James Franco Jake Epping
Chris Cooper
Chris Cooper Al Templeton
Sarah Gadon
Sarah Gadon Sadie Clayton-Dunhill
Kevin J. O'Connor
Kevin J. O'Connor Yellow Card Man
Daniel Webber
Daniel Webber Lee Harvey Oswald
Cast and Crew
TV series in Collections
Best TV Mini-Series Best TV Mini-Series

Series rating

6.8
Rate 13 votes
8.1 IMDb
Write review
Seasons
11.22.63 - Season 1 Season 1
2016, 8 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
13 April 2022, 12:21
Классный сериал
Киноафиша.инфо 31 May 2025, 23:23
Очень рады прочесть ваше мнение, спасибо 😌
Reviews Write review
Listen to the
soundtrack 11.22.63
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more