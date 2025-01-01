Julia
Kai's a nice boy, isn't he?
David
In the battlefield, the nice guys always die first. I don't want to see it happen.
Julia
You sure have changed.
David
Changed?
Julia
Until recently, you were like an iron robot.
David
And now?
Julia
Now you're like an android or a cyborg.
David
I'm growing weaker by the day.
Julia
Really? I like you better this way.
David
In this business, weakness is a shortcoming.
Julia
Man cannot live on strength alone.
David
Is that your advice as a doctor?
Julia
Just my womanly advice.
David
That was not called for.
Julia
How stubborn.