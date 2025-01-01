Julia Kai's a nice boy, isn't he?

David In the battlefield, the nice guys always die first. I don't want to see it happen.

Julia You sure have changed.

David Changed?

Julia Until recently, you were like an iron robot.

David And now?

Julia Now you're like an android or a cyborg.

David I'm growing weaker by the day.

Julia Really? I like you better this way.

David In this business, weakness is a shortcoming.

Julia Man cannot live on strength alone.

David Is that your advice as a doctor?

Julia Just my womanly advice.

David That was not called for.