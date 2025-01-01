Menu
Kinoafisha TV Shows The Future Diary Quotes

The Future Diary quotes

Yuno Gasai I was practically dead, but you gave me a future. Yukki is my hope in life, but if it won't come true then I will die for Yukki, and even in death I will chase after Yukki.
Yukiteru Amano You're crazy!
Yuno Gasai I'm crazy? What's crazy is this world that refuses to let me be with you!
