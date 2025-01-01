Menu
The Future Diary
Quotes
The Future Diary quotes
Yuno Gasai
I was practically dead, but you gave me a future. Yukki is my hope in life, but if it won't come true then I will die for Yukki, and even in death I will chase after Yukki.
Yukiteru Amano
You're crazy!
Yuno Gasai
I'm crazy? What's crazy is this world that refuses to let me be with you!
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Brina Palencia
Jessie Grelle
