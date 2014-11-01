Menu
Production year 2014
Country South Korea
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 1 hour 5 minutes
TV channel SBS
Runtime 22 hours 45 minutes

TV series description

Overweight, kind-hearted Sa Geum-ran (Ha Jae-sook) married into a well-to-do family.

Cast
Joo Sang-wook
Ye-seul Han
Wang Ji-hye
Gyu-Woon Jung
Jong-hwan Choi
Cast and Crew

Series rating

7.5
Rate 10 votes
6.8 IMDb
Seasons
Birth of the Beauty - Season 1 Season 1
2014, 21 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
Stills
