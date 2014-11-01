Menu
1 poster
Birth of the Beauty
Birth of the Beauty (2014 - 2015)
Birth of a Beauty
18+
Comedy
Romantic
Production year
2014
Country
South Korea
Total seasons
1 season
Episode duration
1 hour 5 minutes
TV channel
SBS
Runtime
22 hours 45 minutes
TV series description
Overweight, kind-hearted Sa Geum-ran (Ha Jae-sook) married into a well-to-do family.
Birth of the Beauty
Cast
Cast
Joo Sang-wook
Ye-seul Han
Wang Ji-hye
Gyu-Woon Jung
Jong-hwan Choi
Cast and Crew
Series rating
7.5
10
votes
6.8
IMDb
Seasons
Season 1
2014,
21 episodes
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Stills
