The U.S. and the Holocaust 2022, season 1
Original title
Season 1
Title
Сезон 1
Season premiere
18 September 2022
Production year
2022
Number of episodes
3
Runtime
6 hours 0 minute
Series rating
8.5
Rate
12
votes
8.7
IMDb
"The U.S. and the Holocaust" season 1 list of episodes.
Season 1
The Golden Door (Beginnings -- 1938)
Season 1
Episode 1
18 September 2022
Yearning to Breathe Free (1938-1942)
Season 1
Episode 2
20 September 2022
The Homeless, The Tempest-Tossed (1942 -- )
Season 1
Episode 3
21 September 2022
