The U.S. and the Holocaust 2022, season 1

The U.S. and the Holocaust season 1 poster
The U.S. and the Holocaust
Original title Season 1
Title Сезон 1
Season premiere 18 September 2022
Production year 2022
Number of episodes 3
Runtime 6 hours 0 minute

Series rating

8.5
Rate 12 votes
8.7 IMDb

"The U.S. and the Holocaust" season 1 list of episodes.

TV series release schedule
Season 1
The Golden Door (Beginnings -- 1938)
Season 1 Episode 1
18 September 2022
Yearning to Breathe Free (1938-1942)
Season 1 Episode 2
20 September 2022
The Homeless, The Tempest-Tossed (1942 -- )
Season 1 Episode 3
21 September 2022
