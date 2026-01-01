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The U.S. and the Holocaust
Awards
"The U.S. and the Holocaust" updates
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Primetime Emmy Awards 2023
Outstanding Writing for a Nonfiction Program
Winner
Outstanding Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program
Nominee
Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series
Nominee
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