Cinema Europe: The Other Hollywood 1995, season 1

Cinema Europe: The Other Hollywood season 1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Cinema Europe: The Other Hollywood Seasons Season 1
Cinema Europe: The Other Hollywood
Original title Season 1
Title Сезон 1
Season premiere 1 October 1995
Production year 1995
Number of episodes 6
Runtime 6 hours 0 minute

Series rating

8.5
Rate 12 votes
8.7 IMDb

"Cinema Europe: The Other Hollywood" season 1 list of episodes.

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Where It All Began
Season 1 Episode 1
1 October 1995
Art's Promised Land
Season 1 Episode 2
8 October 1995
The Unchained Camera
Season 1 Episode 3
15 October 1995
The Music of Light
Season 1 Episode 4
22 October 1995
Opportunity Lost
Season 1 Episode 5
29 October 1995
End of an Era
Season 1 Episode 6
5 November 1995
