Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
Cinema Europe: The Other Hollywood 1995, season 1
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Cinema Europe: The Other Hollywood
Seasons
Season 1
Cinema Europe: The Other Hollywood
Original title
Season 1
Title
Сезон 1
Season premiere
1 October 1995
Production year
1995
Number of episodes
6
Runtime
6 hours 0 minute
Series rating
8.5
Rate
12
votes
8.7
IMDb
"Cinema Europe: The Other Hollywood" season 1 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Where It All Began
Season 1
Episode 1
1 October 1995
Art's Promised Land
Season 1
Episode 2
8 October 1995
The Unchained Camera
Season 1
Episode 3
15 October 1995
The Music of Light
Season 1
Episode 4
22 October 1995
Opportunity Lost
Season 1
Episode 5
29 October 1995
End of an Era
Season 1
Episode 6
5 November 1995
TV series release schedule
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree