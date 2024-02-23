Menu
Düğüm season 1 watch online
18+
Season premiere
23 February 2024
Production year
2024
Number of episodes
8
Runtime
6 hours 0 minute
Series rating
6.5
Rate
11
votes
6.6
IMDb
"Düğüm" season 1 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Episode 1
Season 1
Episode 1
23 February 2024
Episode 2
Season 1
Episode 2
23 February 2024
Episode 3
Season 1
Episode 3
23 February 2024
Episode 4
Season 1
Episode 4
1 March 2024
Episode 5
Season 1
Episode 5
8 March 2024
Episode 6
Season 1
Episode 6
15 March 2024
Episode 7
Season 1
Episode 7
22 March 2024
Episode 8
Season 1
Episode 8
29 March 2024
TV series release schedule
