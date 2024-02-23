Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet

Düğüm season 1 watch online

Düğüm season 1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Düğüm Seasons Season 1
Düğüm 18+
Original title Season 1
Title Сезон 1
Season premiere 23 February 2024
Production year 2024
Number of episodes 8
Runtime 6 hours 0 minute

Series rating

6.5
Rate 11 votes
6.6 IMDb

"Düğüm" season 1 list of episodes.

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Episode 1
Season 1 Episode 1
23 February 2024
Episode 2
Season 1 Episode 2
23 February 2024
Episode 3
Season 1 Episode 3
23 February 2024
Episode 4
Season 1 Episode 4
1 March 2024
Episode 5
Season 1 Episode 5
8 March 2024
Episode 6
Season 1 Episode 6
15 March 2024
Episode 7
Season 1 Episode 7
22 March 2024
Episode 8
Season 1 Episode 8
29 March 2024
TV series release schedule
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more