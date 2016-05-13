Menu
Mum 2016 - 2019 season 1

Mum season 1 poster
Mum
Original title Season 1
Title Сезон 1
Season premiere 13 May 2016
Production year 2016
Number of episodes 6
Runtime 3 hours 0 minute

Series rating

8.2
Rate 11 votes
8.3 IMDb

"Mum" season 1 list of episodes.

Season 1 Episode 1
13 May 2016
Season 1 Episode 2
20 May 2016
Season 1 Episode 3
27 May 2016
Season 1 Episode 4
3 June 2016
Season 1 Episode 5
10 June 2016
Season 1 Episode 6
17 June 2016
