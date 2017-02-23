Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
Sun Records 2017, season 1
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Trailers
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Sun Records
Seasons
Season 1
Sun Records
Original title
Season 1
Title
Сезон 1
Season premiere
23 February 2017
Production year
2017
Number of episodes
8
Runtime
8 hours 0 minute
Series rating
7.3
Rate
11
votes
7.4
IMDb
"Sun Records" season 1 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
706 Union
Season 1
Episode 1
23 February 2017
Outta the Groove
Season 1
Episode 2
2 March 2017
Record Man Blues
Season 1
Episode 3
9 March 2017
Never Better
Season 1
Episode 4
16 March 2017
Rising Sun
Season 1
Episode 5
23 March 2017
Who They Were Meant to Be
Season 1
Episode 6
30 March 2017
No Favors Here
Season 1
Episode 7
6 April 2017
Finishing School
Season 1
Episode 8
13 April 2017
TV series release schedule
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree