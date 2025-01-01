Mark Fuhrman
[on his first encounter with OJ Simpson when he was a uniformed policeman] It was late December 1985. We got this call, and I didn't know whose house it was. I had never been on a call there before, but there had been ten, eleven, maybe twelve officers from my precinct that had been on various domestic disturbance calls in L.A. over the years... but not at that house. Simpson is standing on the left side of the driveway, by the shrubs, holding a baseball bat. Nicole is sitting on the front part of a 450SL Mercedes... the windshield smashed in, and she's bawling, heaving, I mean, almost uncontrollably. He's got this look on his face... like he's going to do battle. And I say, "Put the bat down." And he's got this look... this rage look. I said, "Put the bat down." He didn't do it the second time. I took out my baton, and I said firmly, "Put it down, now!" And then all of a sudden there was this calm that came over his face, he dropped it, and he goes, "Oh, sorry, Officer." And I went over, and she was still crying, and I said, "Do you want to make a report?" And she goes, "No." I remember saying this because it was... I think expressing my displeasure that she was allowing herself to be treated like this. I said, "It's your life."