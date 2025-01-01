Self - Interviewee [on O.J. and his book If I Did It] At that point he not only needed the money, but thought in a while people would be less interested. You know, on some level he felt he was being forgotten. Like the years had gone by. Fame's a terrible beast. When you get a taste of that and people forget you, it's very hard. I needed to sit down with him and get his story, and it was emotionally difficult for him. He goes, "I'll tell you this. If I did it, I couldn't have done it alone." So there was someone else there. He said, "There might have been." And it was like he was playing this little game with me, but it wasn't a particularly clever game. Then he told me about the ride home, up the alley. I assumed he made a right and stopped at the traffic light, because I'd heard that somebody saw him. He said, "No, no, I didn't stop at that traffic light. I went up the alley and took a left, and went up Gretna Green to San Vincente and on home." And then he saw the look on my face. He says, "That's the way I would have gone, you know, had I done it." To me there was no doubt about it. He wasn't making this stuff up. I got there thinking he was a murderer, and I left there more convinced than ever that he was a murderer.