Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha TV Shows Spider-Man: The New Animated Series Quotes

Spider-Man: The New Animated Series quotes

Electro [Before killing Doug] Sucks to be you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Spider-Man Max, it doesn't have to be like this. I know... what it's like.
Electro No... you... don't!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Peter Parker I bet the X-Men get to go to parties.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Spider-Man [to Electro] Cute trick. Where were you when we had an energy crisis?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Spider-Man Max, you can't do this to innocent people.
Electro No one is innocent! NO ONE!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Spider-Man [to The Lizard] Hey Scaley, know where I can get a little tail?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Max Dillon I hope you all rot and die!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Doug [about Electro] What is that?
Electro Not what... who.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Spider-Man [to Electro] You are grounded... in more ways than one.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Spider-Man [to Electro] So, what's your deal, sparky?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Electro Stay out of my way!
Spider-Man Deal, right after this.
[punches him]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Spider-Man [to Electro] It's lights out time, static man.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Electro You didn't think I could be one of you! You didn't think *I* was good enough! Let's see how you like joining my club!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Spider-Man [about Electro] Not very civic-minded.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Electro Look who's got power now!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more