Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Spider-Man: The New Animated Series
Quotes
Spider-Man: The New Animated Series quotes
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Trailers
Quotes
Electro
[Before killing Doug] Sucks to be you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Spider-Man
Max, it doesn't have to be like this. I know... what it's like.
Electro
No... you... don't!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Peter Parker
I bet the X-Men get to go to parties.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Spider-Man
[to Electro] Cute trick. Where were you when we had an energy crisis?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Spider-Man
Max, you can't do this to innocent people.
Electro
No one is innocent! NO ONE!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Spider-Man
[to The Lizard] Hey Scaley, know where I can get a little tail?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Max Dillon
I hope you all rot and die!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Doug
[about Electro] What is that?
Electro
Not what... who.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Spider-Man
[to Electro] You are grounded... in more ways than one.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Spider-Man
[to Electro] So, what's your deal, sparky?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Electro
Stay out of my way!
Spider-Man
Deal, right after this.
[punches him]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Spider-Man
[to Electro] It's lights out time, static man.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Electro
You didn't think I could be one of you! You didn't think *I* was good enough! Let's see how you like joining my club!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Spider-Man
[about Electro] Not very civic-minded.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Electro
Look who's got power now!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Neil Patrick Harris
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree