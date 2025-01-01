Timon [reading a newspaper article] "Criminal Quint, the most wanted criminal east of Alcatraz, has stolen a suitcase full of money?"

Pumbaa We'd better go right to the police, tell them what happened, and say to them everything we know! That would be the right thing to do.

Timon What gives you that idea?

Pumbaa Didn't you read the rest of the article?

Timon [reading] "If you know anything about this, please go right to the police and tell them what happened and say to them everything you know. That would be the right thing to do."

[to Pumbaa]

Timon Pumbaa, we can't go to the police.

Pumbaa Why not?

Timon We found the money, right? Then we gave it back to Criminal Quint, correct? That makes us accomplices!

Pumbaa It does?

Timon Yes, it does! And that means we'll have to go to jail and call each other Butch and wear those stripy jail clothes!