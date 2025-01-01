Menu
Timon & Pumbaa quotes

Pumbaa He's gonna hurt us, Timon! You've got to do something!
Timon What do you want me to do? Dress in drag and do the hula?
Pumbaa I don't think that would work in this kind of situation, Timon.
Timon Tell her, Pumbaa.
Pumbaa What should I tell her?
Timon Anything, Pumbaa.
Pumbaa Um... your baby Earl jumped off the edge, fell thousands of feet and landed with a thump sort of sound.
Mother Eagle WHAT?
Timon Anything but that, Pumbaa!
Mother Eagle I warned you what would happen if my baby Earl was scratched,
[rolls up the feathers on her right wing like it was a sleeve, underneath is a muscular arm with an anchor tatoo]
Guy We're gonna turn yous into angels!
Timon Let's get outta here, Pumbaa! They're gonna kill us!
Guy Smell's Angels!
Timon Clearly there must be an easier way of getting out there rather than straping ducks to my feet.
Pumbaa Like, say... A boat?
Timon Don't interupt, Pumbaa, I'm making a piont. Now, our little duck friends gave me an idea and I'll give you a hint as to what it is. Ahem. What do birds have that you and I do not have?
Pumbaa Feathers?
Timon Guess again.
Pumbaa Beaks?
Timon Guess again.
Pumbaa Claws?
Timon No, Pumbaa, guess once more.
Pumbaa Nests?
Timon One more guess.
Pumbaa Eggs?
Timon No.
Pumbaa Intelligence?
Timon No!
Pumbaa Girlfriends?
Timon No! Wings!
Banzai the Hyena Hey, I wanna sit in the front! You got it last time!
Shenzi the Hyena Oh, all right.
[they switch]
Shenzi the Hyena Hey, wait a minute! There was not last time!
Timon [reading a newspaper article] "Criminal Quint, the most wanted criminal east of Alcatraz, has stolen a suitcase full of money?"
Pumbaa We'd better go right to the police, tell them what happened, and say to them everything we know! That would be the right thing to do.
Timon What gives you that idea?
Pumbaa Didn't you read the rest of the article?
Timon [reading] "If you know anything about this, please go right to the police and tell them what happened and say to them everything you know. That would be the right thing to do."
[to Pumbaa]
Timon Pumbaa, we can't go to the police.
Pumbaa Why not?
Timon We found the money, right? Then we gave it back to Criminal Quint, correct? That makes us accomplices!
Pumbaa It does?
Timon Yes, it does! And that means we'll have to go to jail and call each other Butch and wear those stripy jail clothes!
Pumbaa Stripes make me look pudgy! And don't call me Butch.
Timon And remember... if you're driving home tonight, be sure you take your car. G'night.
Pumbaa Wait a minute!
Timon Which is probably the amount of time we have left to live.
Shenzi the Hyena Well, it was a little hot in the end.
Banzai the Hyena But I've never heard of a rocket ship without seatbelts and air bags.
Shenzi the Hyena Besides, there was no room to carry our luggage.
Ed the Hyena [laughs indistinctly]
Cheatato I'm sorry. What was that?
Banzai the Hyena He said, "They didn't serve peanuts."
Pumbaa Are you sure you did the right thing and returned the money, Timon?
Timon Of course I did, Pumbaa. That's why they gave me such a big reward.
Pumbaa But this looks like exactly $1,290,000 worth of stuff.
Timon Isn't that ironic? That was the exact amount of the reward!
Pumbaa Timon, aren't you glad we got $1?
Timon Well, of course I am, Pumbaa. See my big glad smile? Eeeee!
Quint So long, suckers!... I mean, citizens.
Timon It's called Reverse Psychology, Pumbaa. You tell them you want them to do something that you really don't want them to do, and they don't do it!
[to Baby Earl]
Timon Baby Earl, I want you to jump off a cliff!
[Baby Earl jumps off]
Timon Aaahh! Baby Earl!
Shenzi the Hyena Hey, I know! We'll all pretend we're monkeys and hide in a big barrel until he comes back.
Banzai the Hyena Nah, that's stupid. Hey, we can build an environment suitable and comfortable for all species in the class known as Chimpanzee.
Shenzi the Hyena Yeah, you get right on that.
Ed the Hyena [speaking his gibberish language. As he talks his head bonks on the box he's standing on] Ha ha ha!
Shenzi the Hyena Shenzi the Hyena, Banzai the Hyena: Hey, that's not bad!
Banzai the Hyena What'd he say?
Shenzi the Hyena I have no idea.
Shenzi the Hyena You know, I think our Monkey Stew is missing an ingredient.
Banzai the Hyena What?
Shenzi the Hyena Everything!
[shouts]
Shenzi the Hyena Including the monkey!
Timon Pumbaa? A brave bull? Of all things, he's a COW-ard! Ha ha ha! COW-ard! Get it?... Too bad nobody was around to hear that one.
Timon You know, the other day, I met a guy who just hates being around bulls. He was from Constantino-BULL!
Pumbaa I feel kinda bad. Maybe we should have left him a note.
Timon Oh yeah, something like: "Dear annoying bunny. Ya nearly drove me bonkers. Love and kisses, Timon."
Pumbaa Wow! Wasn't that great how the nice man helped save your life, Timon? Wasn't it? Wasn't it? Wasn't it?
Timon Yeah, Pumbaa. Ya know that's just the sorta thing that makes you want to trust a guy.
Pumbaa So do you trust him now? Do ya?
Timon No.
Pumbaa Wow! The nice man saved your life again, Timon. No do you trust him?
Timon No.
Pumbaa Wow! The nice man saved your life, again, again, Timon! Now do you trust him?
Timon No. And the next two words out of your mouth had better not be "But, Timon".
Pumbaa Buh... Rrr... Tmph... Wigt... Blurr... Pff... Burlp... But, Timon!
Timon Huh, what that? I don't like the looks of the owl. Did you hear that, what was it?
Pumbaa The wind.
Timon I don't trust it. And I don't trust that tree or that shrub or the ground we're walkin' on.
Pumbaa Yay, I love a happy ending.
Timon [sees that he and Pumbaa are mutated together] Ahh!
Pumbaa Boo.
Timon Crud.
Pumbaa Timon, does this make me look fat?
Timon Yes!
Pumbaa You didn't even look!
Timon Now just a minute lady, that's my pal you're talkin' about. You call this handsome fellow, ugly?
[Pumbaa smiles]
Timon Gee. Okay so he's not Brad Pig, but he ain't exactly ugly.
[Pumbaa smiles a bigger smile]
Timon Okay, so he's exactly ugly. Next question.
Shenzi the Hyena I think I've got it!
Banzai the Hyena Me too! We can start a band, we can call it "The Monkeys"!
[out of nowhere, Shenzi hits him on the head with a giant mallet, flattening his head and he's seeing stars]
Shenzi the Hyena No, no. Bark Breath.
Pumbaa Ohh. Hey, there's a big hairy, six legged, winged bug-thing in my soup. How'd ya konw what my favorite soup is?
Pumbaa Timon, there's something out there.
Timon Might be news to you, Pumbaa old buddy, but we live in a jungle. There's always something out there.
Male Ted Well, we need proof that the suit's on the lion, so I want you to go back to the lion and...
Timon Oh no no no no no, Ted. I don't think we're going anywhere. Since we expected you to ask for proof that the suit was on the lion,
[zooms out to see the Lion is standing behind them wearing a purple suit]
Timon we brought him here. And he's not very happy.
Lion So, you're the annoying little Teds that sent these guys out here bothering me.
Timon [the Teds scream as the Lion jumps over the gate and starts destroying their club] You know what, Pumbaa?
Pumbaa No, what?
Timon From now on, I won't try to get into any club that won't accept me as a member.
Bampuu Timon? Ever wonder what those sparkly dots are up there?
Timon Bampuu, I don't wonder, I know. They're fireflies. Fireflies that got stuck up in that big blueish-black thing.
Bampuu Oh. Okay.
[silence]
Timon Bampuu? Aren't you going to say that you thought they were balls of gas burning billions of miles away?
Quint You, Santa Claus, want to give me, Criminal Quint, Christmas presents?
Timon [dressed as Santa Claus] Oh, yes, I've checked my list twice, and you've been an extra good criminal this year. Therefore, you deserve a lot of presents.
Quint But it's the middle of June!
Timon Is it?
[looks at a calendar]
Timon Oh, you're right! It is! Well then, I guess I'll have to take these presents back then. Can't be giving them away early.
Timon [in an overlong trench coat] Good afternoon, sir! We would like to make you an offer... uh, er, I mean... I, a singular type human person... would like to make you an offer you can't refuse...
Quint Criminal Quint is busy.
Timon Wait! Don't shut us out! I mean, don't shut me, a singular type human person out... until you've seen... this!
[displays a plunger]
Quint What is it?
Timon It is a toilet plunger. You know, to steal all that money people throw down the drain. And it can be yours for the low low introductory this-week-only price of uh... $1,290,000.
Pumbaa [from inside coat] ... in unmarked bills.
[Timon kicks Pumbaa]
Pumbaa I mean, not in unmarked bills!
[Timon kicks Pumbaa]
Pumbaa Oww! I mean, I didn't say anything!
Timon Uh... my stomach can talk?
Pumbaa Hey, look, Timon! You're Timonalisa!
Timon Now's not the time for comedy, Pumbaa.
Timon Of course! Why didn't I think of this before?
Pumbaa Did you just think, Timon, that you would use that red towel as a cape and go out and act as a matador, then I would come out and act as a bull, and after we've performed a couple of harmless charges and everyone is cheering, we make our escape?
Timon No, Pumbaa. I was thinking we'd capture a magic fairy and sprinkle his enchanted flying fairy dust into this towel. That way, we could soar into the heavens.
Pumbaa Gee, Timon, that sounds a little far-fetched. I think my idea of what you were thinking of is better.
Pumbaa There's no escape, Timon!
Timon What are we going to do?
Pumbaa Well, you're the brave one. Maybe you should fight him.
Timon Me? Fight him? Have you flipped?
Pumbaa But earlier today, you said you were three times as brave as El Toro.
Timon Well, I thought we were talking about a different El Toro.
Pumbaa And then after that, you said you weren't afraid of nobody or nothing. Remember?
Timon Did I say that?
Pumbaa And then later, after that, you said that you were born brave, and I was just born. And then...
Timon All right! I'll save us!
Timon Pumbaa, there's just one thing that frightens me more than mummy beetles or curses!
Pumbaa And what might that be?
Timon An angry warthog!
Jean Fortunatly, the tiny beast poses no real threat and is easily expunged.
Timon It hurts to be expunged.
Pumbaa Man, what a fathead. Hey Timon, I bet all his hats were afraid of him.
Timon Let's see, there's gotta be some way of getting out there.
Pumbaa Why don't you use a small open vessel that moves across bodies of water my means of oars, sails or engine?
Timon Why mess with all that when I can use a *boat* instead?
Timon It's no use we're gonna drown! We're gonna drown!
Pumbaa Maybe you should drill a hole and let the water out.
Timon [pause] Hey, I know, I'll drill a hole and let the water out.
[Timon drills a hole and more water comes into the boat]
Pumbaa I don't think that was a very good idea of yours, Timon.
Timon Only one person can help take care of you due to your sickness, Pumbaa.
Pumbaa My mommy?
Timon No, Pumbaa. Me.
Pumbaa Gee, Timon, all this water out here is shallow.
Timon I can see that, Pumbaa.
Pumbaa And you were going through all that trouble to get across the water.
Timon Yes, I know.
Pumbaa When you could have walked across all this water easy as pie?
Timon Yes, I know.
Pumbaa Easy as falling off a log? Easy as spitting? Easy as saying "Jack Robinson"? Easy as 1, 2, 3? Easy as...
Timon [shouts] Yes, I know, Pumbaa!
Pumbaa Uh... Timon, why didn't we bring any tools? You know, uh, shovels and picks and other things for digging up the gold that we're out here looking for.
Timon Pumbaa, let me explain Gold Mining. You simply pick up the gold and say, "This is mine"! Hence the term "Gold Mining".
Pumbaa What are we going to do to get in here?
Speedy Sing?
Pumbaa I don't wanna to pressure you, Timon, but that darts our last dart and there's no more darts after that dart.
Timon Shut up! I know what I'm doing.
Timon What are you doing?
Pumbaa Lunch. Dignitaries do lunch, see.
Pumbaa Uh, Timon, You might want to stand back. I'm feeling a... great big belch coming on.
Timon Dear Pumbaa. We're about to meet the Empress of Etiquettica. For cryin' out loud, hold it in.
Assistant The Empress will see you now.
Timon Your highnessness... ness.
Assistant Well? You can't greet the Empress without saying something.
[Pumbaa shakes his head as he sweats]
Assistant But you must... or it will be an aweful breach of etiquette.
[Pumbaa turns green, he's trying his hardest to hold it. Then blue, purple and...]
Pumbaa BURP!
Timon Uh... in our coutry, it is a custom to greet this way. Rude not tude, in fact.
Assistant Then why didn't you do it?
Timon [gestures "why not?"] BURP!
Empress Such strange customs. BURP!
Timon Thanks, you're too kind.
[repeated line]
Timon Oh Pumbaa, Pumbaa, Pumbaa...
[repeated line]
Timon Hey, what's the big idea?
[repeated line]
Quint Ha... ha... haaaa!
Timon I have lavaphobia! My skin's really sensitive to molden rocks!
[repeated line]
Timon Crud.
[repeated line]
Timon I have a better idea...
[repeats the exact same idea Pumbaa had]
[repeated line]
Timon Mook!
