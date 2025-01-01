Pumbaa
Uh, Timon, You might want to stand back. I'm feeling a... great big belch coming on.
Timon
Dear Pumbaa. We're about to meet the Empress of Etiquettica. For cryin' out loud, hold it in.
Assistant
The Empress will see you now.
Timon
Your highnessness... ness.
Assistant
Well? You can't greet the Empress without saying something.
[Pumbaa shakes his head as he sweats]
Assistant
But you must... or it will be an aweful breach of etiquette.
[Pumbaa turns green, he's trying his hardest to hold it. Then blue, purple and...]
Timon
Uh... in our coutry, it is a custom to greet this way. Rude not tude, in fact.
Assistant
Then why didn't you do it?
Timon
[gestures "why not?"] BURP!
Empress
Such strange customs. BURP!
Timon
Thanks, you're too kind.