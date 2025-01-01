The Mayor [Tom is unconscious in a dumpster] Thomas! Tom-boy! Tom! Tom, are you okay?

The Mayor It's okay... I'm gonna hold up your head for you.

Tom Peters ...think I hit my head... wh... where am I? What time is it?

The Mayor Well... I've been keeping you in this dumpster for weeks now. Found this vest on a hobo and put it on you to keep you warm, 'cause you've been way too tender to move.

Tom Peters Oh. Okay. What's that smell?

The Mayor Tom, what you're probably smelling is the cat food. I've been coming by every night to feed you, and since you're unconscious, I would take a dollop of the wet cat food and stick it in your mouth and then move your jaw up and down like a chewing motion.

[Tom gags]

The Mayor But in that process, some of the cat food fell out onto your lips and your face and it hardened a little bit in your hair and on your shirt.

The Mayor C'mon now, don't worry. I'll carry you over.