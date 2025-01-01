Menu
Tom Goes to the Mayor Quotes

Tom Goes to the Mayor quotes

[repeated lines]
Tom Peters Hi, I'm Tom Peters.
The Mayor Hello, Tom.
Mike Fox [the Mayor is watching "Scared Straight" on TV] My name is Mike Foxx and I've lost thirteen of my own children - four to wind poisoning, two to sand rash, five to deadly crickets, and at least six to a mysterious drifter who looks and sounds like this guy:
Mysterious Drifter This is the sound of my voice!
The Mayor Oh, no!
[Tom and The Mayor are delivering a proposal to the city council]
Tom Peters Well, basically, I've done a lot of research, and, um, we think that the best way to protect our youngest citizens in Jefferton here is to... surround them with, uh, bear traps.
The Mayor Wonderful, Tom, wonderful.
Tom Peters It's basically for their protection, so I don't know why you wouldn't want to do that. Of course, obviously there's a little bit of risk, so, um... actually, a lot, uh, a tremendous amount of risk, um... I hate to say it, but I will guarantee that a number of kids will be injured or possibly, um... killed in the project...
Tom Peters [a long beat] Thank you.
The Mayor [Tom is unconscious in a dumpster] Thomas! Tom-boy! Tom! Tom, are you okay?
Tom Peters Oh, wow...
The Mayor It's okay... I'm gonna hold up your head for you.
Tom Peters ...think I hit my head... wh... where am I? What time is it?
The Mayor Well... I've been keeping you in this dumpster for weeks now. Found this vest on a hobo and put it on you to keep you warm, 'cause you've been way too tender to move.
Tom Peters Oh. Okay. What's that smell?
The Mayor Tom, what you're probably smelling is the cat food. I've been coming by every night to feed you, and since you're unconscious, I would take a dollop of the wet cat food and stick it in your mouth and then move your jaw up and down like a chewing motion.
[Tom gags]
The Mayor But in that process, some of the cat food fell out onto your lips and your face and it hardened a little bit in your hair and on your shirt.
Tom Peters Okay. Right.
The Mayor C'mon now, don't worry. I'll carry you over.
Tom Peters I think I have B.M. in my pants.
Wizzard Wizz! Totally wizzed out - bass fishing with my motherf*****g son. Wizz! Totally wizzed out - he's dead but that does't mean we can't have fun. Wizz! Yo, it's Wizzard! Meet me at this year's Jefferton Bass Fest - join the "Bass Circle' - meet bass techs and pros! - join me as I attempt to hit the low G, three octaves lower than any man has ever played.
Tom Peters I had just an idea I wanted to run past you about children's safety...
The Mayor That's interesting, Tom. I just had a meeting with my TV about that. Let me hear your thoughts.
Tom Peters Well, uh, child safety, uh, right... the first and, uh, last step is to establish a perimeter surrounding our, you know, parks and zoos and, uh, nurseries, and day-care centers, and elementary...
The Mayor Bear traps.
Tom Peters [long pause] Uh... uh, okay, uh...
The Mayor You're talking about using bear traps to surround these safe zones, right? I love it.
Tom Peters Well, no, I-I...
The Mayor You sold me on this idea.
Tom Peters Oh. Wow.
[repeated line]
Tom Peters Oh crickets.
