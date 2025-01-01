The DevilOh, no. Just when I thought we'd won, it's Kevin Bacon!
Kevin BaconThis is not going to solve the problems of this town. First we've got to come together as a community and learn to dance.
["Footloose" by Kenny Loggins begins playing]
Bob Allman[the airplane shakes] Are you doing that?
The DevilNo, no. Turbulence is no good to me - everybody prays.
Megan AllmanThis dog is driving me crazy! She never listens to me! She whines and whines but I don't know what she wants. I bought her a chew toy and she won't even play with it - she's impossible!
Donna AllmanSo, it's like she's spoiled and ungrateful... and you don't know whether to love her or hate her? All you want is some sign she cares and just when you think you've done everything right and you're gonna get that sign, she turns on you?
Megan AllmanExactly! Did you have a dog once? What's so funny?