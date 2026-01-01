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Louise Gallard Louise Gallard
Kinoafisha Persons Louise Gallard

Louise Gallard

Louise Gallard

Actor type
Dramatic actress

Popular Films

The Money Maker 7.3
The Money Maker (2025)

Filmography

The Money Maker 7.3
The Money Maker L'affaire Bojarski
Biography, Crime, Drama 2025, France / Belgium
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