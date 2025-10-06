Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of The Money Maker
7.0
The Money Maker - trailer
Kinoafisha Films The Money Maker
7.0

The Money Maker

, 2025
L'affaire Bojarski
France, Belgium / Biography, Crime, Drama / 18+
Trailers
Going 0
Not going 0
Poster of The Money Maker
7.0
Going 0
Not going 0
The Money Maker - trailer
The Money Maker  trailer

Synopsis

In post-war France, Jan Bojarski, a young Polish refugee, became the greatest counterfeiter of all time, the "Cézanne of counterfeit money". For more than fifteen years, this man led a double life, unbeknownst to his family, making counterfeits in a garden shed that were "truer" than the bills issued by the Banque de France... All these years, this peerless counterfeiter managed to avoid being caught by the police, and became the bête noire of Commissaire Mattei in a hunt that, for these two obsessives, turned into a duel.

Cast

Reda Kateb
Reda Kateb
Sara Giraudeau
Sara Giraudeau
Bastien Bouillon
Bastien Bouillon
Quentin Dolmaire
Quentin Dolmaire
Pierre Lottin
Pierre Lottin
Camille Japy
Director Jean-Paul Salomé
Writer Jean-Paul Salomé, Bastien Daret, Delphine Gleize, Marie-Pierre Huster
Composer Mathieu Lamboley
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France / Belgium
Runtime 2 hours 8 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 6 October 2025
Release date
14 January 2026 France
1 May 2026 Latvia
22 October 2026 Portugal
Worldwide Gross $9,412,004
Production Le Bureau, Les Compagnons du Cinema, Artémis Productions
Also known as
L'affaire Bojarski, The Money Maker, La copia perfecta, Le faux-monnayeur: L'affaire Bojarski, The Money Maker - O Falsificador

Film rating

7.0
Rate 10 votes
7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025 

Film Trailers

All trailers
The Money Maker - trailer
The Money Maker Trailer
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Project Hail Mary
Project Hail Mary
2026, USA, Sci-Fi, Thriller, Drama, Comedy, Adventure
The Drama
The Drama
2026, USA, Romantic, Comedy, Drama
Angels of War
Angels of War
2026, Russia, Drama, History, War
Kommersant
Kommersant
2026, Russia, Drama, Adaptation
Priklyucheniya zhyoltogo chemodanchika
Priklyucheniya zhyoltogo chemodanchika
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy, Adventure, Fantasy
Your Heart Will Be Broken
Your Heart Will Be Broken
2026, Russia, Romantic
Roditelskiy dom
Roditelskiy dom
2025, Belarus / Russia, Comedy, Family
Moya sobaka - kosmonavt
Moya sobaka - kosmonavt
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure, Comedy, Children's
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Domovyonok Kuzya 2
Domovyonok Kuzya 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Children's
Chernyy dvor v kino
Chernyy dvor v kino
2026, Kazakhstan / Kyrgyzstan, Crime, Drama
Super Mario Galaxy
Super Mario Galaxy
2026, Japan / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Adaptation, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more