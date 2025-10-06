In post-war France, Jan Bojarski, a young Polish refugee, became the greatest counterfeiter of all time, the "Cézanne of counterfeit money". For more than fifteen years, this man led a double life, unbeknownst to his family, making counterfeits in a garden shed that were "truer" than the bills issued by the Banque de France... All these years, this peerless counterfeiter managed to avoid being caught by the police, and became the bête noire of Commissaire Mattei in a hunt that, for these two obsessives, turned into a duel.