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Filmography
Shao Weitong
Shao Weitong
Kinoafisha
Persons
Shao Weitong
Shao Weitong
Shao Weitong
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
0.0
Love Has Fireworks
(2026)
0.0
Kill Me Love Me
(2024)
Filmography
Love Has Fireworks
Drama, Romantic, Comedy
2026, China
Kill Me Love Me
Drama, Romantic
2024, China
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