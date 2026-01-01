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Filmography
Liu Ruilin
Liu Ruilin
Kinoafisha
Persons
Liu Ruilin
Liu Ruilin
Liu Ruilin
Date of Birth
6 October 1990
Age
35 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Actor type
Romantic hero
,
Dramatic actor
,
Fantasy hero
Popular Films
8.2
Eternal Love
(2017)
7.9
Who Rules the World
(2022)
6.7
Love Heals
(2023)
Filmography
Love Has Fireworks
Drama, Romantic, Comedy
2026, China
6.7
Love Heals
Drama, Romantic,
2023, China
7.9
Who Rules the World
Drama, Fantasy, Romantic,
2022, China
8.2
Eternal Love
Fantasy, Romantic, History,
2017, China
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