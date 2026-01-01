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Liu Ruilin Liu Ruilin
Kinoafisha Persons Liu Ruilin

Liu Ruilin

Liu Ruilin

Date of Birth
6 October 1990
Age
35 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Actor type
Romantic hero, Dramatic actor, Fantasy hero

Popular Films

Eternal Love 8.2
Eternal Love (2017)
Who Rules the World 7.9
Who Rules the World (2022)
Love Heals 6.7
Love Heals (2023)

Filmography

Love Has Fireworks
Love Has Fireworks
Drama, Romantic, Comedy 2026, China
Love Heals 6.7
Love Heals
Drama, Romantic, 2023, China
Who Rules the World 7.9
Who Rules the World
Drama, Fantasy, Romantic, 2022, China
Eternal Love 8.2
Eternal Love
Fantasy, Romantic, History, 2017, China
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