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Filmography
Lee Seung-gyoo
Lee Seung-gyoo
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lee Seung-gyoo
Lee Seung-gyoo
Lee Seung-gyoo
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Action hero
Popular Films
7.5
Teach You a Lesson
(2026)
Filmography
7.5
Teach You a Lesson
Drama, Comedy, Action
2026, South Korea
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