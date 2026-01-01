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Lee Gang-wook
Lee Gang-wook Lee Gang-wook
Kinoafisha Persons Lee Gang-wook

Lee Gang-wook

Lee Gang-wook

Actor type
Action hero, Horror actor, Thriller hero

Popular Films

Colony 7.3
Colony (2026)

Filmography

Colony 7.3
Colony Colony
Action, Horror, Thriller 2026, South Korea
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