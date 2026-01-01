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Yuliana Buholtz
Yuliana Buholtz
Kinoafisha
Persons
Yuliana Buholtz
Yuliana Buholtz
Yuliana Buholtz
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
6.7
Poka nebo smotrit
(2026)
Tickets
Filmography
6.7
Poka nebo smotrit
Drama, Music
2026, Russia
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