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Katie Caruso
Katie Caruso Katie Caruso
Kinoafisha Persons Katie Caruso

Katie Caruso

Katie Caruso

Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Comedy actress, Fantasy heroine, Romantic actress

Popular Films

Tian Guan Ci Fu 8.4
Tian Guan Ci Fu (2020)
Zombie Land Saga: Yumeginga Paradise 7.8
Zombie Land Saga: Yumeginga Paradise (2025)
Classroom of the Elite 7.5
Classroom of the Elite (2017)

Filmography

Mayonaka Heart Tune
Mayonaka Heart Tune
Anime, Romantic, Comedy 2026, Japan
Jack-of-All-Trades, Party of None
Jack-of-All-Trades, Party of None
Anime, Fantasy, Action 2026, Japan
New Saga 6.5
New Saga
Anime, Adventure 2025, Japan
The Earthbound Mole 6.3
The Earthbound Mole
Comedy, Anime, Fantasy 2025, Japan
With You, Our Love Will Make It Through 6.9
With You, Our Love Will Make It Through
Anime, Fantasy, Romantic 2025, Japan
Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You. 5.6
Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You.
Anime, Romantic 2025, Japan
Pass the Monster Meat, Milady!
Pass the Monster Meat, Milady!
Anime, Fantasy, Romantic 2025, Japan
Zombie Land Saga: Yumeginga Paradise 7.8
Zombie Land Saga: Yumeginga Paradise Zombieland Saga: Yumeginga Paradise
Animation, Comedy, Fantasy 2025, Japan
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