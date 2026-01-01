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About
Filmography
Katie Caruso
Katie Caruso
Kinoafisha
Persons
Katie Caruso
Katie Caruso
Katie Caruso
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Fantasy heroine
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
8.4
Tian Guan Ci Fu
(2020)
7.8
Zombie Land Saga: Yumeginga Paradise
(2025)
7.5
Classroom of the Elite
(2017)
Filmography
Mayonaka Heart Tune
Anime, Romantic, Comedy
2026, Japan
Jack-of-All-Trades, Party of None
Anime, Fantasy, Action
2026, Japan
6.5
New Saga
Anime, Adventure
2025, Japan
6.3
The Earthbound Mole
Comedy, Anime, Fantasy
2025, Japan
6.9
With You, Our Love Will Make It Through
Anime, Fantasy, Romantic
2025, Japan
5.6
Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You.
Anime, Romantic
2025, Japan
Pass the Monster Meat, Milady!
Anime, Fantasy, Romantic
2025, Japan
7.8
Zombie Land Saga: Yumeginga Paradise
Zombieland Saga: Yumeginga Paradise
Animation, Comedy, Fantasy
2025, Japan
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