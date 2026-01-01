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Michael Akinsulire
Michael Akinsulire
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michael Akinsulire
Michael Akinsulire
Michael Akinsulire
Actor type
Science-fiction hero
,
Thriller hero
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
8.8
Project Hail Mary
(2026)
Tickets
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Comedy
Drama
Sci-Fi
Thriller
Year
All
2026
All
1
Films
1
Actor
1
8.8
Project Hail Mary
Project Hail Mary
Sci-Fi, Thriller, Drama, Comedy, Adventure
2026, USA
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Tickets
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