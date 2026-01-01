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Ma Zhaozhuang
Ma Zhaozhuang
Kinoafisha
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Ma Zhaozhuang
Ma Zhaozhuang
Ma Zhaozhuang
Actor type
Action hero
,
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
7.8
The Shadow's Edge
(2025)
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Filmography
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Action
Crime
Drama
Thriller
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2025
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1
Films
1
Actor
1
7.8
The Shadow's Edge
Bu Feng Zhui Ying
Action, Crime, Drama, Thriller
2025, China / Hong Kong
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