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Filmography
Marina Udalova
Kinoafisha
Persons
Marina Udalova
Marina Udalova
Date of Birth
26 February 1998
Age
28 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
7.5
Krasavitsa
(2026)
Filmography
7.5
Krasavitsa
Krasavitsa
Drama, War, Adventure, History
2026, Russia
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