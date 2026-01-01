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Yuen Qiu
Yuen Qiu
Kinoafisha
Persons
Yuen Qiu
Yuen Qiu
Yuen Qiu
Actor type
Action heroine
,
Dramatic actress
,
Thriller heroine
Popular Films
7.8
The Shadow's Edge
(2025)
Filmography
7.8
The Shadow's Edge
Bu Feng Zhui Ying
Action, Crime, Drama, Thriller
2025, China / Hong Kong
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