Ursula Yovich

Date of Birth
15 November 1977
Age
48 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Occupation
Actress, Writer
Actor type
Thriller heroine, Horror actress, Dramatic actress

Filmography

Genre
Year
It Will Find You 7.3
It Will Find You It Will Find You
Horror, Thriller 2025, Australia
The Royal Hotel 6.3
The Royal Hotel The Royal Hotel
Thriller 2023, Australia / Great Britain / USA
Around the Block 5.7
Around the Block Around the Block
Drama 2013, USA / Australia
