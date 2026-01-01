Menu
Ursula Yovich
Ursula Yovich
Date of Birth
15 November 1977
Age
48 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Occupation
Actress, Writer
Actor type
Thriller heroine, Horror actress, Dramatic actress
Popular Films
7.3
It Will Find You
(2025)
Tickets
6.2
The Royal Hotel
(2023)
5.7
Around the Block
(2013)
Filmography
7.3
It Will Find You
It Will Find You
Horror, Thriller
2025, Australia
6.3
The Royal Hotel
The Royal Hotel
Thriller
2023, Australia / Great Britain / USA
5.7
Around the Block
Around the Block
Drama
2013, USA / Australia
