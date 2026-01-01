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Filmography
Nasrolah Medghalchi
Nasrolah Medghalchi
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nasrolah Medghalchi
Nasrolah Medghalchi
Nasrolah Medghalchi
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Voice actor
Popular Films
6.6
Isatis
(2021)
6.0
Yooz
(2025)
Filmography
6
Yooz
Yooz
Animation
2025, China / Iran
Watch trailer
6.6
Isatis
Isatis
Documentary
2021, Iran
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