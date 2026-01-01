Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Nasrolah Medghalchi Nasrolah Medghalchi
Kinoafisha Persons Nasrolah Medghalchi

Nasrolah Medghalchi

Nasrolah Medghalchi

Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Voice actor

Popular Films

Isatis 6.6
Isatis (2021)
Yooz 6.0
Yooz (2025)

Filmography

Yooz 6
Yooz Yooz
Animation 2025, China / Iran
Watch trailer
Isatis 6.6
Isatis Isatis
Documentary 2021, Iran
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more