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Filmography
Morgan Berry
Morgan Berry
Kinoafisha
Persons
Morgan Berry
Morgan Berry
Morgan Berry
Date of Birth
27 April 1992
Age
34 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Action hero
,
Fantasy hero
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
8.8
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure
(2012)
8.5
Ping Pong the Animation
(2014)
8.2
SPY×FAMILY
(2022)
Filmography
SHIBOYUGI: Playing Death Games to Put Food on the Table
Action, Anime, Fantasy
2026, Japan
7.8
Clevatess: Majuu no Ou to Akago to Shikabane no Yuusha
Anime, Action, Adventure
2025, Japan
6.4
Ishura
Anime, Fantasy, Action
2024, Japan
6.9
I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince so I Can Take My Time Perfecting My Magical Ability
Anime, Fantasy
2024, Japan
6
Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon
Comedy, Adventure, Anime, Fantasy
2023, Japan
7.8
My Dress-Up Darling
Comedy, Anime, Romantic
2022, Japan
4.8
Requiem of the Rose King
Anime
2022, Japan
8.2
SPY×FAMILY
Anime, Action, Comedy
2022, Japan
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