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Morgan Berry Morgan Berry
Kinoafisha Persons Morgan Berry

Morgan Berry

Morgan Berry

Date of Birth
27 April 1992
Age
34 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Action hero, Fantasy hero, Comedy actor

Popular Films

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure 8.8
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure (2012)
Ping Pong the Animation 8.5
Ping Pong the Animation (2014)
SPY×FAMILY 8.2
SPY×FAMILY (2022)

Filmography

SHIBOYUGI: Playing Death Games to Put Food on the Table
SHIBOYUGI: Playing Death Games to Put Food on the Table
Action, Anime, Fantasy 2026, Japan
Clevatess: Majuu no Ou to Akago to Shikabane no Yuusha 7.8
Clevatess: Majuu no Ou to Akago to Shikabane no Yuusha
Anime, Action, Adventure 2025, Japan
Ishura 6.4
Ishura
Anime, Fantasy, Action 2024, Japan
I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince so I Can Take My Time Perfecting My Magical Ability 6.9
I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince so I Can Take My Time Perfecting My Magical Ability
Anime, Fantasy 2024, Japan
Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon 6
Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon
Comedy, Adventure, Anime, Fantasy 2023, Japan
My Dress-Up Darling 7.8
My Dress-Up Darling
Comedy, Anime, Romantic 2022, Japan
Requiem of the Rose King 4.8
Requiem of the Rose King
Anime 2022, Japan
SPY×FAMILY 8.2
SPY×FAMILY
Anime, Action, Comedy 2022, Japan
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