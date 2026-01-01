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Michael Rowland
Michael Rowland
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michael Rowland
Michael Rowland
Michael Rowland
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
7.0
The Life List
(2025)
6.7
Animal Control
(2023)
Filmography
7
The Life List
The Life List
Comedy, Drama, Romantic
2025, USA
Watch trailer
6.7
Animal Control
Comedy
2023, USA
Show more
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