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Meltem Kaptan
Meltem Kaptan Meltem Kaptan
Kinoafisha Persons Meltem Kaptan

Meltem Kaptan

Meltem Kaptan

Date of Birth
8 July 1980
Age
46 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
The Adventurer, Fantasy heroine, Action heroine

Popular Films

Rabiye 6.7
Rabiye (2022)
School of Magical Animals 3 6.0
School of Magical Animals 3 (2024)
School of Magical Animals 4 5.9
School of Magical Animals 4 (2025)

Filmography

School of Magical Animals 4 5.9
School of Magical Animals 4 Die Schule der magischen Tiere 4
Adventure, Family, Fantasy 2025, Germany
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Tickets
School of Magical Animals 3 6
School of Magical Animals 3 Die Schule der magischen Tiere 3
Action, Adventure, Family 2024, Germany
Watch trailer
Rabiye 6.7
Rabiye Rabiye
Drama 2022, Germany / France
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