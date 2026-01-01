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Meltem Kaptan
Meltem Kaptan
Kinoafisha
Persons
Meltem Kaptan
Meltem Kaptan
Meltem Kaptan
Date of Birth
8 July 1980
Age
46 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
The Adventurer
,
Fantasy heroine
,
Action heroine
Popular Films
6.7
Rabiye
(2022)
6.0
School of Magical Animals 3
(2024)
5.9
School of Magical Animals 4
(2025)
Tickets
Filmography
5.9
School of Magical Animals 4
Die Schule der magischen Tiere 4
Adventure, Family, Fantasy
2025, Germany
Watch trailer
Tickets
6
School of Magical Animals 3
Die Schule der magischen Tiere 3
Action, Adventure, Family
2024, Germany
Watch trailer
6.7
Rabiye
Rabiye
Drama
2022, Germany / France
Show more
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