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Filmography
Mathieu Duboclard
Mathieu Duboclard
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mathieu Duboclard
Mathieu Duboclard
Mathieu Duboclard
Occupation
Actor, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
7.3
The Money Maker
(2025)
Tickets
6.4
The Rose Maker
(2020)
Filmography
7.3
The Money Maker
L'affaire Bojarski
Biography, Crime, Drama
2025, France / Belgium
Watch trailer
Tickets
6.4
The Rose Maker
La fine fleur
Comedy
2020, France
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