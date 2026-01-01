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Moscow, RU
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Showtimes & Tickets
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About
Filmography
Mark Vasconcellos
Mark Vasconcellos
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mark Vasconcellos
Mark Vasconcellos
Mark Vasconcellos
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Science-fiction hero
,
Thriller hero
,
Action hero
Popular Films
4.8
The Prototype
(2022)
0.0
The Boroughs
(2026)
Filmography
The Boroughs
Sci-Fi, Thriller
2026, USA
4.8
The Prototype
The Prototype
Sci-Fi, Action, Thriller
2022, Italy / USA
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