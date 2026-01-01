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Marcus Lewis
Marcus Lewis
Kinoafisha
Persons
Marcus Lewis
Marcus Lewis
Marcus Lewis
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Horror actor
,
Fantasy hero
Popular Films
5.9
Scary Movie 6
(2026)
Tickets
5.6
Dashing Through the Snow
(2023)
Filmography
5.9
Scary Movie 6
Scary Movie 6
Comedy, Horror
2026, USA
Watch trailer
Tickets
5.6
Dashing Through the Snow
Dashing Through the Snow
Comedy, Family, Fantasy
2023, USA
Watch trailer
Show more
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