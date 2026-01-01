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Marcus Lewis
Marcus Lewis Marcus Lewis
Kinoafisha Persons Marcus Lewis

Marcus Lewis

Marcus Lewis

Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Comedy actor, Horror actor, Fantasy hero

Popular Films

Scary Movie 6 5.9
Scary Movie 6 (2026)
Dashing Through the Snow 5.6
Dashing Through the Snow (2023)

Filmography

Scary Movie 6 5.9
Scary Movie 6 Scary Movie 6
Comedy, Horror 2026, USA
Watch trailer
Tickets
Dashing Through the Snow 5.6
Dashing Through the Snow Dashing Through the Snow
Comedy, Family, Fantasy 2023, USA
Watch trailer
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