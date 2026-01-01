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Filmography
Luke Brandon Field
Luke Brandon Field
Kinoafisha
Persons
Luke Brandon Field
Luke Brandon Field
Luke Brandon Field
Occupation
Actor, Producer
Actor type
Horror actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
8.1
Jojo Rabbit
(2019)
7.3
Interview with the Vampire
(2022)
2.0
American Poltergeist
(2015)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
Horror
Year
All
2022
2019
2015
All
3
Films
2
TV Shows
1
Actor
3
7.3
Interview with the Vampire
Horror, Drama
2022, USA
8.1
Jojo Rabbit
Jojo Rabbit
Comedy
2019, USA
Watch trailer
2
American Poltergeist
American Poltergeist
Horror
2015, USA
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