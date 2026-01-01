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Filmography
Lucy Turnbull
Lucy Turnbull
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lucy Turnbull
Lucy Turnbull
Lucy Turnbull
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Dramatic actress
,
Fantasy heroine
Popular Films
7.8
Eternity
(2025)
0.0
The Miniature Wife
(2026)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
Fantasy
Sci-Fi
Year
All
2026
2025
All
2
Films
1
TV Shows
1
Actress
2
The Miniature Wife
Drama, Comedy, Sci-Fi
2026, USA
7.8
Eternity
Eternity
Comedy, Fantasy, Drama
2025, USA
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