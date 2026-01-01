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Lucy Turnbull Lucy Turnbull
Kinoafisha Persons Lucy Turnbull

Lucy Turnbull

Lucy Turnbull

Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Comedy actress, Dramatic actress, Fantasy heroine

Popular Films

Eternity 7.8
Eternity (2025)
The Miniature Wife 0.0
The Miniature Wife (2026)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Miniature Wife
The Miniature Wife
Drama, Comedy, Sci-Fi 2026, USA
Eternity 7.8
Eternity Eternity
Comedy, Fantasy, Drama 2025, USA
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