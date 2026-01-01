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Alexander Hanson
Alexander Hanson Alexander Hanson
Kinoafisha Persons Alexander Hanson

Alexander Hanson

Alexander Hanson

Date of Birth
28 April 1961
Age
65 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Action hero, Thriller hero

Popular Films

Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan 8.0
Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan (2018)
Pressure 7.6
Pressure (2026)
How to Make a Killing 7.4
How to Make a Killing (2025)

Filmography

Pressure 7.6
Pressure Pressure
Drama, War, History 2026, Great Britain
Watch trailer
How to Make a Killing 7.4
How to Make a Killing How to Make a Killing
Comedy, Drama, Thriller 2025, France / Great Britain / USA
Watch trailer
The Stranger in Our Bed 4.6
The Stranger in Our Bed The Stranger in Our Bed
Detective, Thriller 2022, Great Britain
Pandora 4.2
Pandora
Action, Sci-Fi 2019, USA
Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan 8
Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan
Drama, Action 2018, USA
Relic Hunter 6.7
Relic Hunter
Action, Adventure, Fantasy 1999, USA
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