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Filmography
Alexander Hanson
Alexander Hanson
Kinoafisha
Persons
Alexander Hanson
Alexander Hanson
Alexander Hanson
Date of Birth
28 April 1961
Age
65 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Action hero
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
8.0
Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan
(2018)
7.6
Pressure
(2026)
7.4
How to Make a Killing
(2025)
Filmography
7.6
Pressure
Pressure
Drama, War, History
2026, Great Britain
Watch trailer
7.4
How to Make a Killing
How to Make a Killing
Comedy, Drama, Thriller
2025, France / Great Britain / USA
Watch trailer
4.6
The Stranger in Our Bed
The Stranger in Our Bed
Detective, Thriller
2022, Great Britain
4.2
Pandora
Action, Sci-Fi
2019, USA
8
Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan
Drama, Action
2018, USA
6.7
Relic Hunter
Action, Adventure, Fantasy
1999, USA
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