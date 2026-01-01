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About
Filmography
Alex Livinalli
Alex Livinalli
Kinoafisha
Persons
Alex Livinalli
Alex Livinalli
Alex Livinalli
Date of Birth
31 January 1984
Age
42 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actor
Height
191 cm (6 ft 3 in)
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Horror actor
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
6.0
Icebox
(2018)
3.5
Mandrake
(2010)
0.0
M.I.A.
(2026)
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Crime
Drama
Fantasy
Horror
Thriller
Year
All
2026
2018
2010
All
3
Films
2
TV Shows
1
Actor
3
M.I.A.
Drama, Crime, Thriller
2026, USA
6
Icebox
Icebox
Drama
2018, USA
3.5
Mandrake
Mandrake
Horror, Adventure, Fantasy
2010, USA
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