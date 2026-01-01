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Filmography
Laurent Buson
Laurent Buson
Kinoafisha
Persons
Laurent Buson
Laurent Buson
Laurent Buson
Date of Birth
10 November 1978
Age
47 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Actor type
Action hero
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
7.2
Shelter
(2026)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Thriller
Year
All
2026
All
1
Films
1
Actor
1
7.2
Shelter
Shelter
Action, Thriller
2026, USA
Watch trailer
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