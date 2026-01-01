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Laurent Buson
Laurent Buson Laurent Buson
Kinoafisha Persons Laurent Buson

Laurent Buson

Laurent Buson

Date of Birth
10 November 1978
Age
47 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Actor type
Action hero, Thriller hero

Popular Films

Shelter 7.2
Shelter (2026)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Shelter 7.2
Shelter Shelter
Action, Thriller 2026, USA
Watch trailer
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