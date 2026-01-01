Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Adam Kais
Adam Kais
Kinoafisha
Persons
Adam Kais
Adam Kais
Adam Kais
Actor type
The Adventurer
,
Voice actor
Popular Films
5.3
Handbok för superhjältar
(2025)
Tickets
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Animation
Family
Year
All
2025
All
1
Films
1
Actor
1
5.3
Handbok för superhjältar
Handbok för superhjältar
Adventure, Animation, Family
2025, Sweden
Watch trailer
Tickets
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree