Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Aleksandra Novgorodova
Kinoafisha
Persons
Aleksandra Novgorodova
Aleksandra Novgorodova
Date of Birth
27 February 2005
Age
20 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Actor type
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
0.0
Malysh
(2026)
Tickets
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
War
Year
All
2026
All
1
Films
1
Actress
1
Malysh
War, Drama
2026, Russia
Watch trailer
Tickets
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree