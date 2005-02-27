Menu
Aleksandra Novgorodova
Aleksandra Novgorodova

Date of Birth
27 February 2005
Age
20 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Actor type
Dramatic actress

Popular Films

Malysh (2026)

Filmography

Malysh
War, Drama 2026, Russia
