Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Naveed Khan
Naveed Khan
Kinoafisha
Persons
Naveed Khan
Naveed Khan
Naveed Khan
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Science-fiction hero
,
Action hero
Popular Films
7.6
Humans
(2015)
6.4
Fuze
(2025)
Tickets
0.0
Bait
(2026)
Filmography
Bait
Comedy, Sci-Fi
2026, USA/Great Britain
6.4
Fuze
Fuze
Action, Crime, Drama
2025, Great Britain
Watch trailer
Tickets
7.6
Humans
Drama, Sci-Fi, Thriller
2015, Great Britain/USA/Sweden
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree