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Naveed Khan
Naveed Khan Naveed Khan
Kinoafisha Persons Naveed Khan

Naveed Khan

Naveed Khan

Actor type
Dramatic actor, Science-fiction hero, Action hero

Popular Films

Humans 7.6
Humans (2015)
Fuze 6.4
Fuze (2025)
Bait 0.0
Bait (2026)

Filmography

Bait
Bait
Comedy, Sci-Fi 2026, USA/Great Britain
Fuze 6.4
Fuze Fuze
Action, Crime, Drama 2025, Great Britain
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Tickets
Humans 7.6
Humans
Drama, Sci-Fi, Thriller 2015, Great Britain/USA/Sweden
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