Mauro Aversano
Mauro Aversano
Mauro Aversano
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Action hero
6.8
The Big Fake
(2026)
4.9
The Martial Avenger
(2024)
0.0
Portobello
(2026)
Filmography
Portobello
Drama, Crime
2026, Italy
6.8
The Big Fake
Il falsario
Drama, History
2026, Italy
Watch trailer
4.9
The Martial Avenger
The Martial Avenger
Action
2024, Italy
