Mauro Aversano

Actor type
Dramatic actor, Action hero

Popular Films

The Big Fake 6.8
The Big Fake (2026)
The Martial Avenger 4.9
The Martial Avenger (2024)
Portobello 0.0
Portobello (2026)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Portobello
Portobello
Drama, Crime 2026, Italy
The Big Fake 6.8
The Big Fake Il falsario
Drama, History 2026, Italy
Watch trailer
The Martial Avenger 4.9
The Martial Avenger The Martial Avenger
Action 2024, Italy
