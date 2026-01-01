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Lexi Minetree Lexi Minetree
Kinoafisha Persons Lexi Minetree

Lexi Minetree

Lexi Minetree

Actor type
Horror actress, Thriller heroine, Dramatic actress

Popular Films

Elle 0.0
Elle (2026)
0.0
The Young People

Filmography

Elle
Elle
Drama, Comedy 2026, USA
The Young People The Young People
Horror, Thriller , USA
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