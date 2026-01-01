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Filmography
Lexi Minetree
Lexi Minetree
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lexi Minetree
Lexi Minetree
Lexi Minetree
Actor type
Horror actress
,
Thriller heroine
,
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
0.0
Elle
(2026)
0.0
The Young People
Filmography
Elle
Drama, Comedy
2026, USA
The Young People
The Young People
Horror, Thriller
, USA
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