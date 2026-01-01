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Li Meng Li Meng
Kinoafisha Persons Li Meng

Li Meng

Li Meng

Actor type
Dramatic actress, Action heroine, Romantic actress

Popular Films

A Touch of Sin 7.1
A Touch of Sin (2013)
Vanishing Point 6.8
Vanishing Point (2026)
Saving Mr. Wu 6.7
Saving Mr. Wu (2015)

Filmography

Rebirth
Rebirth
Action, Romantic 2026, China
Vanishing Point 6.8
Vanishing Point Xiao shi de ren
Crime, Drama, Detective 2026, China
The Double
The Double
Drama, Romantic, 2024, China
Absence 6.3
Absence Xue yun
Drama 2023, China
Saving Mr. Wu 6.7
Saving Mr. Wu Jie jiu Wu xian sheng
Action, Thriller, Drama, Crime 2015, China
A Touch of Sin 7.1
A Touch of Sin Tian zhu ding
Drama 2013, Japan / China
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