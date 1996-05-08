Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Aisha Ahmed
Kinoafisha
Date of Birth
8 May 1996
Age
29 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Actor type
Comedy actress
Popular Films
0.0
Single Papa
(2025)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Year
All
2025
All
1
TV Shows
1
Actress
1
Single Papa
Comedy
2025, India
