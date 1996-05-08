Menu
Aisha Ahmed

Aisha Ahmed

Date of Birth
8 May 1996
Age
29 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Actor type
Comedy actress

Popular Films

Single Papa 0.0
Single Papa (2025)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Single Papa
Single Papa
Comedy 2025, India
