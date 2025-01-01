Menu
Àgata Roca
Àgata Roca
Àgata Roca
Àgata Roca
Àgata Roca
Date of Birth
1 January 1968
Age
57 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Thriller heroine
Popular Films
0.0
City of Shadows
(2025)
Filmography
Genre
All
Crime
Thriller
Year
All
2025
All
1
TV Shows
1
Actress
1
City of Shadows
Crime, Thriller
2025, Spain
